Rostec delivers IMR-3 obstacle-clearing vehicles to Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. The Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has delivered a batch of IMR-3M obstacle-clearing vehicles with additional electronic and anti-drone protection to the Russian Defense Ministry, Rostec press service reported.

"On the eve of Russian Engineer Troops Day, Uralvagonzavod delivered another batch of IMR-3M obstacle-clearing vehicles to the Russian Defense Ministry. These armored vehicles, based on the T-90 main battle tank, are currently actively used in the special military operation zone. Similar to tanks, the IMR vehicles are equipped with an electronic warfare system and have additional anti-drone protection," the press service reported.

It specified that the third-generation obstacle-clearing vehicle is based on the T-90 tank platform with enhanced radiation protection. Unlike most similar vehicles of the kind, it features a universal hydraulically-powered bulldozer blade, allowing the blade wings to be adjusted to various positions depending on the task. The IMR-3M vehicles also have a telescopic boom with several functions: a manipulator, a grapple, a bucket/shovel circuit, and a scraper-ripper. The IMR-3M are also equipped with a track-wide sweep with an electromagnetic attachment allowing them to independently cross minefields and make breaches in minefields.

"IMR-3Ms were delivered to the line of engagement throughout 2025, and there are orders for this year as well. Russian troops are currently advancing in the special military operation zone, and enemy obstacles must be eliminated. IMR-3Ms are indispensable for large offensive breakthroughs, as they can perform a wide range of missions. The IMR-3M chassis, engine compartment, and controls are identical to those of the T-90, meaning any tank driver can easily operate it. The IMR is also similar to a combat vehicle in terms of protection and armor. Like tanks, the obstacle-clearing vehicles are equipped at the plant with a drone-protection system for the upper hemisphere and with electronic warfare systems. This is a mandatory requirement for every armored vehicle leaving the plant’s assembly line since 2023," said a Russian Defense Ministry official, quoted by the state corporation’s press service.

Rostec added that the engineer vehicles can clear paths through windfalls, rock ridges, and virgin snow. They are also capable of making passages in minefields, filling ditches, trenches, and craters, felling trees and uprooting stumps, digging out blocked-up bomb shelter exits, and performing many other tasks. The vehicles were designed, among other things, to guide tank columns through areas damaged by weapons of mass destruction. The IMR-3M sealed hull allows the crew to fulfill tasks without special protective equipment in conditions of radioactive contamination, high concentrations of corrosive gases, toxic substances, vapors, dust, or smoke.

325th Anniversary of the Russian Engineer Troops

"This year, the Russian Engineer Troops celebrate their 325th anniversary. <...> In the 19th century, they emerged as an independent branch of the armed forces. During the Great Patriotic War (Russia’s fight in WWII, 1941-1945), their role increased during large-scale offensives. Today, Uralvagonzavod, maintaining continuity, builds on the glorious traditions of the engineer and design school, supplying the Russian army not only with tanks and tank support combat vehicles, but also with special-purpose and engineer armored vehicles. We see a demand among the troops for our IMR-3M obstacle-clearing vehicles," the Uralvagonzavod press service reported.