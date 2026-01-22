Drone production in St. Petersburg almost doubles in past two years

ST. PETERSBURG, January 22. /TASS/. The production of unmanned aerial vehicles in St. Petersburg has almost doubled over the past two years. In addition, St. Petersburg companies are poised to increase drone production several-fold, Chairman of the city’s Industrial Policy, Innovation and Trade Committee Alexander Sitov told TASS in an interview.

"St. Petersburg covers the full spectrum of unmanned aerial vehicles. We produce everything from large unmanned vessels to systems capable of transporting cargo, flying, and performing surveying. Our drones are used across Russia, from Kaliningrad to Sakhalin and Kamchatka. The range of applications and developments extends from underwater to space vehicles. In two years, drone production in St. Petersburg has nearly doubled. We are confident that our companies have the capability and capacity to scale up production several-fold," he said.

St. Petersburg companies also showcase their products and services in friendly countries. Some St. Petersburg companies are already working on satellite products.

About a third of all Russian-made drones are manufactured in St. Petersburg. In 2024, the St. Petersburg Technopark received the status of a research-and-production center for testing and expertise in the development of unmanned aerial systems. More than 70 of its resident companies are developing drones. A new Scientific and Production Center for unmanned aerial systems with a total area of 18,000 square meters is being built at the Novoorlovskaya site of the St. Petersburg Special Economic Zone.