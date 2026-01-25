Putin’s special envoy lauds UAE’s peacemaking efforts

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Investment and Economic Cooperation and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev has lauded the United Arab Emirate’s peacemaking efforts.

"Very much appreciate the meeting with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan," he wrote on his X page. "The whole world admires the UAE's history of success and peacemaking efforts."

The UAE’s news agency WAM reported earlier that the two sides discussed issues concerning "cooperation and collaboration between the UAE and Russia as well as prospects of developing relation in various spheres, primarily in the economic and investment fields."

Dmitriev also conveyed to the Emirate leader Russian President Vladimir Putin’s greetings and thanks for hosting the trilateral talks on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.