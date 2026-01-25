Russia, United States not having situations when embassies do not respond

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Situations when embassies of Russia and the United States do not accept calls or do not give answers are not occurring now, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"Diplomatic missions in Washington and in Moscow are working smoothly now. We do not have situations when we cannot, so say, technically reach others. Calls are received and answers are given to emails," Ryabkov said.

"However, it does not level out lack of meaningful reaction to certain important themes," he added.