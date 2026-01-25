Crew-12 mission crew completes flight preparations — cosmonaut

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The Crew-12 mission crew has completed preparations for the Crew Dragon flight, Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyayev reported.

"This week, our Crew-12 crew completed training on the Crew Dragon spacecraft!" Fedyayev wrote on his Telegram channel.

The training took place at the SpaceX facility in Hawthorne, California. The program included training on a simulator of the US segment of the International Space Station (ISS), practicing actions in emergency situations, and learning to pilot the Crew Dragon spacecraft.

The Crew-12 mission is scheduled to launch to the ISS in mid-February. Along with Fedyayev, the crew includes US astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, as well as European Space Agency astronaut Sophie Adenot.