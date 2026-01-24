Pentagon names protecting US interests in Western hemisphere as key defense priority

WASHINGTON, January 24. /TASS/. The US Department of War has published its new National Defense Strategy, which names the protection of US interests in the entire Western hemisphere as its key priority.

As President Donald Trump has said, the US military’s foremost priority is to defend the US Homeland. The Department will therefore prioritize doing just that, including by defending America’s interests throughout the Western Hemisphere," the document reads.

The US will no longer cede access or influence over key terrain in the Western hemisphere, from the Arctic to South America, according to its updated National Defense Strategy.

"DoW [the Department of War] will therefore provide the President with credible options to guarantee US military and commercial access to key terrain from the Arctic to South America, especially Greenland, the Gulf of America, and the Panama Canal. We will ensure that the Monroe Doctrine is upheld in our time," the document says.

The US plans to focus on defending its own territory and views the Indo-Pacific Region as its priority, therefore its aid to allies in other regions will be reduced.

"As US forces focus on Homeland defense and the Indo-Pacific, our allies and partners elsewhere will take primary responsibility for their own defense with critical but more limited support from American forces. This will enable President Trump to set us on a course to sustain peace through strength for decades to come," the document says.

US allies in Europe, the Middle East and the Korean Peninsula should undertake the primary responsibility for their own security.

The document says the US administration, led by President, will be pressing and enabling US allies and partners to make them more responsible for their own security.

"To that end, the Department will prioritize strengthening incentives for allies and partners to take primary responsibility for their own defense in Europe, the Middle East, and on the Korean Peninsula, with critical but limited support from US forces," the document reads.

In the past, Washington used to allow its allies to spend less on defense, but now it wants them to share this responsibility.

"Certainly, it was their [allies and partners] own decision to underinvest in their respective defenses. But it was a decision often encouraged by past U.S. policymakers, who imprudently believed that the United States benefited from allies who were more dependencies than they were partners," the document says.

"Fortunately, that is over now. As President Trump has made clear, our allies and partners must shoulder their fair share of the burden of our collective defense," it says.

Washington believes that the responsibility for resolving the conflict in Ukraine lies mostly on Europe’s shoulders.

"As President Trump has said, the war in Ukraine must end. As he has also emphasized, however, this is Europe’s responsibility first and foremost. Securing and sustaining peace will therefore require leadership and commitment from our NATO allies," reads the document.

The long-term US policy on China does not include attempts to change the government or other forms of conflict with it.

The new National Defense Strategy says the global significance of the Indo-Pacific region and access to it is growing.

"That is why the NSS [National Security Strategy] directs DoW to maintain a favorable balance of military power in the Indo-Pacific. Not for purposes of dominating, humiliating, or strangling China. To the contrary, our goal is far more scoped and reasonable than that: It is simply to ensure that neither China nor anyone else can dominate us or our allies. This does not require regime change or some other existential struggle," the document says.

The US Department of War will focus on creating and deploying systems to counter unmanned aerial vehicles and other present-day aerial threats.

"DoW will develop and deploy capabilities and systems to counter unmanned aerial systems. We will also ensure that US forces have access to the electromagnetic spectrum required to defend the Homeland," the document says.

The strategy pays special attention to US President Donald Trump’s Golden Dome missile defense project. The Pentagon plans to focus on options to cost-effectively defeat large missile barrages and other advanced aerial attacks, the document reads.

Washington is set to carry out a large-scale modernization of its nuclear forces to ensure effective deterrence and escalation management amid the volatile global situation.

"The United States requires a strong, secure, and effective nuclear arsenal adapted to the nation’s overall and defense strategies. We will modernize and adapt our nuclear forces accordingly with focused attention on deterrence and escalation management amidst the changing global nuclear landscape. The United States should never—will never—be left vulnerable to nuclear blackmail," the document says.

The US Department of War will maintain a ‘resource-sustainable’ approach to countering Islamic terrorist groups.

"The Department will maintain a resource-sustainable approach to countering Islamic terrorists, focused on organizations that possess the capability and intent to strike the US Homeland," the document reads.