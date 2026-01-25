US intends to deploy supply base for its nuclear fleet in Greenland — expert

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The US intends to establish a logistical support base for its nuclear submarine fleet in Greenland, military expert Alexander Stepanov told TASS.

"They will be deploying new military infrastructure there. They need to establish a base to support the logistical needs of the nuclear submarine fleet. <…> They must militarize the Arctic as part of the US strategy of presence and dominance in the region. Therefore, Greenland is a priority springboard for them," the expert pointed out.

He recalled that the US also has plans to deploy the ground infrastructure of the Golden Dome missile defense project. "And, of course, with the participation of the American transnational sector lobby, the development of rare earth metals, oil, and gas deposits on the shelf requires maximum government involvement, the establishment of a regulatory framework that corresponds to the interests of the American transnational cluster, and guarantees for future investments in developing the relevant resource base," Stepanov added.

However, according to the expert, military objectives are the top priority. "The Arctic is the territory that will be fought over in the second half of the 21st century. We are already seeing all the signs of the West massively building up its military infrastructure under the auspices of the US," he said.

The military expert noted that he sees clear prospects for the expansion of US disagreements with Europe in this area. "In my opinion, the US will undoubtedly establish jurisdiction over Greenland. They do not want any third-party involvement, controlling European authorities, or an official Danish presence," he concluded.