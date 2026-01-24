US yet to release Russian crew members of Marinera oil tanker — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Washington has not yet fulfilled its promise to release Russian crew members of the Marinera oil tanker, seized by US forces, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with TASS.

"There is still no clarity as to when the US will finally fulfill the promise - made at the highest level - to release Russian crew members of the Marinera oil tanker, detained by the Americans," he noted.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on January 9 that US President Donald Trump had decided to release two Russian members of the Marinera crew in response to Moscow’s request.

Marinera tanker seizure

The Russian Transport Ministry reported earlier that on January 7, US forces boarded the Marinera oil tanker in international waters. The ministry stressed that under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, no nation has the right to use force against vessels properly registered under other countries’ jurisdiction in international waters. The Marinera had been granted temporary permission to fly the Russian flag on December 24, 2025, based on Russian and international laws.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a briefing on January 7 that the US administration could bring the crew of the Marinera tanker to the United States for trial over possible violations of federal law. The White House claims that the Marinera is part of Venezuela’s shadow fleet and was illegally transporting oil in breach of US sanctions.