Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi held at unmapped residence — correspondent

ABU DHABI, January 25. /TASS/. The trilateral talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi took place at the Qasr Al Shati residence, a TASS correspondent reported.

Unlike the Qasr Al Watan presidential palace, this residence is closed to visitors, not marked on maps, and used for important diplomatic meetings.

Earlier, footage was published online of a meeting between UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the heads of the Russian, US, and Ukrainian delegations. In these images, the UAE president is seen talking to the delegations in the same hall where he had previously met with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, for example.

The Russian negotiating team in Abu Dhabi was led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff. The Ukrainian part of the trilateral working group was headed by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov. On January 23 and 24, two rounds of negotiations took place behind closed doors.