French company supplies Ukraine with 500-km-range kamikaze drones — agency

PARIS, January 25. /TASS/. The French company EOS Technologie has supplied several strike drones capable of covering a distance of up to 500 kilometers, AFP reported.

Rodeur drones can carry a payload of up to 4 kilograms and fly at a velocity of 100 kilometers per hour for five hours. It takes operators three minutes to catapult such drones.

According to EOS Technolgie President Jean-Marc Zuliani, these drones can be used both for reconnaissance missions and as kamikaze drones.

The agency also said that the French Alta Ares startup that "originated in Ukraine" is manufacturing interceptor drones and provides them with software. According to a company spokesman, this has made it possible to increase the share of successful interceptions from 30% to 65%.

The Financial Times reported earlier that the French car maker Renault had agreed with the defense company Turgis Gaillard on the production of drones for Ukraine. The production will be organized at two Renault production sites with the support from the French defense ministry. Other details were not disclosed.

In June 2025, the French government called on the country’s car makers and defense companies to establish cooperation links to manufacture drones.