Zelensky 'crossed the line' in his speech in Davos — Orban

BUDAPEST, January 23. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban believes that Vladimir Zelensky overstepped all bounds of decency when he launched attacks not only against him but also against other European leaders. "Yesterday in Davos, President Zelensky crossed the line. It's nothing new that, as the Hungarian elections approach, he once again turned his attention to the Hungarian government and me personally. However, it's surprising that in his speech he also criticized all other European leaders. He says the support being provided to Ukraine is insufficient, the weapons are insufficient, and Europe's resolve is also insufficient," Orban wrote on his social media page.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Zelensky stated, among other things, that "Every Viktor who lives off European money while trying to sell out European interests deserves a smack upside the head."

In response to these insults, Orban warned that life will put everything in its place and everyone will get what they deserve. He also called Zelensky a man who "cannot or does not want to stop the war."