{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Zelensky 'crossed the line' in his speech in Davos — Orban

In response to Vladimir Zelensky's insults, Victor Orban warned that life will put everything in its place and everyone will get what they deserve

BUDAPEST, January 23. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban believes that Vladimir Zelensky overstepped all bounds of decency when he launched attacks not only against him but also against other European leaders. "Yesterday in Davos, President Zelensky crossed the line. It's nothing new that, as the Hungarian elections approach, he once again turned his attention to the Hungarian government and me personally. However, it's surprising that in his speech he also criticized all other European leaders. He says the support being provided to Ukraine is insufficient, the weapons are insufficient, and Europe's resolve is also insufficient," Orban wrote on his social media page.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Zelensky stated, among other things, that "Every Viktor who lives off European money while trying to sell out European interests deserves a smack upside the head."

In response to these insults, Orban warned that life will put everything in its place and everyone will get what they deserve. He also called Zelensky a man who "cannot or does not want to stop the war."

Tags
UkraineHungary
EU is pulling out its checkbook for Ukraine despite Zelensky's insults — Philippot
The leader of France’s Patriots party warned that Ukraine’s accession to the EU next year could trigger "catastrophic devastation" to European budgets
Read more
Russia develops Mnogotochie anti-drone multi-bullet rounds
According to Rostec, experience shows that small arms are an effective means of defense against UAVs
Read more
Berlin's spy allegations 'absurd,' response coming to hostile actions — Russian embassy
The diplomatic mission confirmed that Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev was summoned to the German Foreign Ministry
Read more
French Navy stops oil tanker from Russia in the Mediterranean — Macron
The French president said the operation was conducted with support of France's allies
Read more
Ground-based robotic systems immune to EW when controlled via satellite — soldier
The serviceman noted that radio communication is also effective against enemy electronic warfare systems
Read more
Sinners scores record 16 Oscar nominations
The film moved past previous record holders All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997) and La La Land (2016), which all garnered 14 Oscar nominations
Read more
Kiev has lost its own power generation capacity, relies on external sources — expert
Alexander Kharchenko noted that residents tend to turn on all their electrical appliances immediately after power is restored, which puts additional strain on the grid
Read more
Brazil doubts it can accept Trump’s Board of Peace as an alternative to UN — diplomat
"It's impossible to consider a UN reform carried out by one country," Celso Amorim told
Read more
Europe has 'crossed Rubicon' on future cooperation with US — newspaper
According to the report, the European Union learned its lesson and will no longer rely on the United States
Read more
Hungary won’t have to pay for its participation in Board of Peace — Orban's office
Hungary believes that the Board of Peace will bring together those who advocate for peace, and therefore participation in this body is in its interests, Gergely Gulyas stressed
Read more
Europe remains major obstacle to peace in Ukraine — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban pointed out that the Europeans had supported "the idea by Zelensky and the Ukrainians to continue the war and secure a victory on the battlefield"
Read more
US to bid for World Expo 2035, Trump says
Trump appointed "Miami native Secretary of State Marco Rubio to chair the efforts of coordinating and advancing this exciting opportunity to convene the world"
Read more
IN BRIEF: Lavrov on irreversible multipolarity, Board of Peace, US territorial ambitions
The Russian foreign minister said that Moscow sees inconsistency in the Trump administration's approach to international security issues
Read more
Russia may consider restoring preserved foreign aircraft
Russian Transport Ministry expects investors will be found for the Domodedovo Airport of Moscow
Read more
Gold reaches new record high, climbing above $4,950 per troy ounce
By 2:06 a.m. Moscow time, gold accelerated gains to $4,955.9 per troy ounce, rising 0.86%
Read more
Zelensky says meeting between US, Russia, Ukraine planned for January 23-24 in UAE
Vladimir Zelensky said it's good that there will be a trilateral meeting at the technical level
Read more
Putin’s four-hour talks with US delegation were constructive — Kremlin aide
"I would also describe it as frank and trust-based to the utmost," Yury Ushakov added
Read more
EU doubts Board of Peace initiative’s compatibility with UN Charter
As for the Greenland issue, EC President Antonio Costa stressed that Denmark and Greenland had the full support of the European Union
Read more
Trump expects US to get indefinite right to Greenland
When asked if Denmark was on board with the concept, Trump said: "I think everyone likes it. I’ll let you know in about two weeks"
Read more
Kiev returns bodies of two Russian soldiers captured without injuries — ombudswoman
Tatyana Moskalkova added that during a meeting on January 16, 2026, in Geneva with Mirjana Spoljaric, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, she presented multiple pieces of evidence confirming war crimes committed by the Ukrainian armed forces
Read more
Putin-Witkoff meeting continues for more than one hour
Reports about the start of the talks came at approximately 11:25 p.m. Moscow time on January 22
Read more
Denmark not to allow crossing red lines when discussing Greenland — PM
Mette Frederiksen called on the EU allies for unity
Read more
US chooses not to sign deal with Ukraine in Davos to hear Russia's position — newspaper
One of the officials interviewed by the FT pointed to Russia's refusal to agree to the settlement plan for Ukraine developed by the US and Ukraine with the support of European leaders
Read more
Ushakov, Dmitriev taking part in Putin’s meeting with Witkoff, Kushner in Moscow
The meeting is also being attended by Commissioner of the US Federal Acquisition Service Josh Gruenbaum, the Kremlin reported
Read more
Trump says work on Greenland agreements ongoing
It "will be amazing for the U.S.A.," US President said
Read more
Kremlin aide describes Putin’s meeting with US envoys as useful in all aspects
"The meeting’s participants agreed that Russia and the US would continue to maintain close contact on Ukraine and other issues," Yury Ushakov said
Read more
Negotiations on Ukraine settlement down to one issue, US envoy Witkoff says
The US envoy added that the sides made a lot of progress
Read more
Australia to provide another aid package to Ukraine worth some $7 mln
Foreign Minister Penny Wong pointed out that Australia’s total contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund had exceeded $27 mln
Read more
Russia’s international reserves up $16.6 bln over week — Central Bank
International reserves as of the close of business on January 16 stood at $769.1 bln
Read more
Russia’s Tu-22M3 strategic bombers perform scheduled flight over Baltic
The flight continued for more than five hours
Read more
New START Treaty, Davos chaos, Marinera sailors’ fate: Foreign Ministry comment
Russia "still has not received" a substantive official response from the United States to Putin's initiative to extend the restrictions imposed by the New START Treaty for a year
Read more
Kremlin aide highlights Putin’s 'extremely substantive' meeting with US envoys
TASS has gathered the key information about the meeting
Read more
Transatlantic relations dealt severe blow this week — Kallas
"This year we have already realized that these relationships are not the same as they were," said chief of European diplomacy
Read more
Trump may propose $1 million payment to each Greenland resident — newspaper
The island's population currently stands at 57,000 people
Read more
US delegates briefed Putin on Ukraine-themed US meetings in Davos — Kremlin aide
US delegates alsp "gave assessment to other contacts they had in December and January, including meetings in Florida’s Mar-a-Lago and in a number of European capitals"
Read more
US and China sign off on a deal to sell TikTok’s US business — Semafor portal
The deal will be finalized this week
Read more
Technological leadership cannot be secured without competitive base — Putin
Artificial intelligence, space, communications, digital technologies and quantum calculations are among the most complex and science-intensive technologies, the head of state noted
Read more
Gold prices rising amid decline in oil prices
Since the beginning of January 2026, the price of gold futures has risen by 12.37%
Read more
Contribution to Board of Peace to require unblocking Russian assets in US — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that it is not yet clear how the contribution will be formalized legally
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about establishment of Board of Peace
Leaders and representatives of 19 countries signed the charter, alongside US President Donald Trump
Read more
Russia goes 7-0 in round two of 2026 Australian Open
The 2026 Australian Open tournament is being played on hard courts at Melbourne Park between January 18 and February 1
Read more
US softens on Greenland after Europe’s 'harsh reaction' — French minister
Roland Lescure highlighted the American leader's unpredictability, saying that in both business and geopolitics, this is not a good quality
Read more
Trump says US has ‘big force going towards Iran’
"I'd rather not see anything happen, but we're watching them very closely," US president added
Read more
Trump announces talks to give US 'total access' to Greenland
The US president said the details are being negotiated now
Read more
Europe needs Ukrainian settlement more than US — Trump
"I’m doing this more for Europe than for me," US President said
Read more
Hungary won’t allow Ukraine to join EU in next 100 years — PM
That is why Kiev is interested in the opposition's victory and is trying to interfere in Budapest's internal affairs, Viktor Orban added
Read more
Gazprom names gas price growth drivers in Europe
Commodity exchange prices in Germany and Austria climbed above $500 per 1,000 cubic meters, the Russian holding said
Read more
France's detention of tanker in Mediterranean ups tensions with Russia — senator
Deputy Head of the Russian Federation Council Committee for Defense and Security Konstantin Basyuk believes that such a policy is unlikely to yield any dividends to Paris
Read more
Putin-Witkoff talks continue for over two hours
Reports about the start of the talks came at approximately 11:25 p.m. Moscow time on January 22
Read more
Ukraine deal stalled over same issues as in 2025 — Trump
Trump did not elaborate what exactly this hold-up was about
Read more
Israeli bullets found in bodies of children killed in Iran — TASS source
Unrest in Iran began on December 29, 2025, after street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate, spreading across most major cities
Read more
Mass graves found in Kursk Region after Ukrainian incursion — human rights ombudswoman
According to Tatyana Moskalkova, all of Russia’s available resources were mobilized to assist people in searching for their relatives and loved ones
Read more
EU can work with Board of Peace if it is narrowed down to Gaza — diplomacy chief
Earlier on Thursday, representatives of 19 countries signed the charter establishing the Board of Peace for Gaza peace efforts in a ceremony on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos
Read more
Russian scientists create revolutionary weather-resistant laser communication technology
"This is a significant step toward achieving Russia's technological sovereignty in the field of advanced communications and sensor systems," Alexander Sergeyev said
Read more
Zelensky announces Ukrainian delegation to trilateral talks in UAE
The Ukrainian delegation will include Rustem Umerov, Kirill Budanov, Sergey Kislitsa, David Arakhamia and Andrey Gnatov
Read more
Tanker detained by French Navy was en route from Russia — prefecture
There is no information on whether any Russian citizens are among the crew
Read more
Hamas agrees to lay down arms in exchange for recognition as political party — TV
Under the agreements, Hamas political and military leaders who wish to leave the sector will be able to do so without prosecution by the United States
Read more
Russian supersonic bombers set world record for longest non-stop flight - Aerospace Forces
The pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces were in the air for more than 25 hours, covering a distance of more than 20,000 kilometers
Read more
UAV crew of Volki Brigade eliminates valuable Ukrainian spotter in special op zone
The commander of the brigade’s reconnaissance and assault unit said that the eliminated serviceman had long been directing Ukrainian artillery and aviation strikes against Russian positions
Read more
US must have rights to Greenland’s resources as it defends its territory — vice president
JD Vance added that US President Donald Trump is working on the details of a Greenland deal
Read more
Trump leaking messages from Macron, Rutte erodes trust in US — Politico
An anonymous European diplomat described Donald Trump’s actions as unacceptable and said the episode would likely discourage leaders from communicating via messengers
Read more
Russia’s $1 billion contribution to Board of Peace must go to Palestine — Kremlin
The "Board of Peace," initially created for settlement in the Palestinian Gaza Strip, is being formed at the initiative of US President Donald Trump
Read more
Ukraine’s air defense resembles 'Frankenstein', triggers spontaneous launches — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, air defense systems are prime targets for Russian troops, which is causing their shortfall
Read more
Witkoff’s aircraft en route to UAE — air traffic controllers
The aircraft departed from Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport
Read more
Ukrainian artillery attacks evacuated areas of Kursk Region 78 times over past day
There were no casualties or injuries as a result of the attacks
Read more
Russia asks for consular access to its national detained in Germany over Donbass aid
The embassy reiterated that civilians in Donbass had been subjected to terrorist attacks by the Kiev regime after the unconstitutional coup in Ukraine in February 2014 with the tacit approval of the West
Read more
Kiev contradicts peace intentions through attacks on Russian civilian targets — MP
Sergey Altukhov stressed that any temporary solution or respite will only lead to enemy rearmament and further attacks
Read more
Russia, US outlined their next steps at today’s talks — Kremlin aide
In the Kremlin official’s words, "the next step in this direction has already been agreed," namely the meetings of the trilateral Russia-US-Ukraine working group on security issues and the bilateral Russia-US working group on economic affairs
Read more
First German launch vehicle fell soon after launch
The launch was made from the Norwegian Andoya launch site
Read more
Palestine relations and possibility of contributing to Board of Peace: Putin's statements
Russia is ready to allocate $1 bln to the Board of Peace "first and foremost to support the Palestinian people," the Russian president said
Read more
FACTBOX: Oil depot, house damaged as Ukrainian drones hit Russian regions overnight
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, seven drones were shot down over the Belgorod Region, two over the Voronezh Region, and one each over the Bryansk, Penza and Astrakhan regions
Read more
Trump threatens Europe with tit-for-tat measures if it starts selling US bonds
"If that would happen, there would be a big retaliation on our part, and we have all the cards," the US leader stated
Read more
US sanctions against Russian oil companies destabilizing — Novak
Sanctions turned into the tool of economic blackmail, which lead to polarization of the world, duplication of technologies and reformatting of trade flows, the deputy PM said
Read more
Russian-US talks in Kremlin continue for over three hours
Reports about the start of the talks came at approximately 11:25 p.m. Moscow time on January 22
Read more
Russia disappointed at delay in implementation of US decision to release its sailors — MFA
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that a lot of time has passed since the Russian side received confirmation about US President Donald Trump’s decision to release two Russian members of the crew of the Marinera tanker
Read more
Brussels wants war in Ukraine to continue — Hungarian PM
According to Viktor Orban, Europe is doing everything to support the continuation of the war
Read more
Germany expels Russian deputy military attache — Der Spiegel
The German Foreign Ministry informed Russian ambassador Sergey Nechayev that the embassy employee must leave Germany within 72 hours
Read more
Guinea's president sacks government
The government's resignation comes nearly a week after Mamady Doumbouya took office as president of Guinea
Read more
Press review: Russia, US set high-level Moscow talks as Trump toughens EU stance at Davos
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 22nd
Read more
US withdraws from WHO, leaving behind unpaid debt — agency
The WHO is set to discuss legal options for the US debt at its upcoming assembly meeting in May
Read more
All contacts with Russia on Ukraine useful, nothing like that happened under Biden — Trump
"If you don't meet, nothing's going to happen," the US president said
Read more
Europe debates building its own nukes amid tensions with US — media
The European officials are considering several options: upgrading France's arsenal, deploying its nuclear bombers abroad and strengthening NATO's conventional forces in the east
Read more
Russian gas supplies to friendly countries close to 70% in 2025 — Novak
The work is underway on new routes of supplies to the East
Read more
AI could become smarter than all of humanity by 2031 — Musk
According to the businessman, AI that is smarter than any human will be created no later than 2027
Read more
Russian embassy granted access to jailed founder of SOS Donbass group
Russian consular officer visited Novikova at Fleury-Merogis Prison outside Paris
Read more
World tired of clowns who have no independent army — Iranian foreign minister on Zelensky
As Abbas Araghchi noted, Vladimir Zelensky is "draining US and European taxpayers" to "line the pockets of his corrupt generals"
Read more
Putin says he plans to discuss use of Russia’s frozen assets with Witkoff later in day
The Russian leader's schedule includes a meeting with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner this evening
Read more
US army secretary Driscoll to take part in consultations on Ukraine in UAE — Axios
Special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law of the American leader Jared Kushner will also participate
Read more
Greenland plans, uncertainty about allies, 24-hour weapons turnaround: Trump statements
According to the president, the United States will not have to pay anything for Greenland, Washington will be able to get all the necessary military access to the island
Read more
Russia to become one of global energy leaders in new multipolar world — Novak
According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the Russian economy and energy sector are successfully adjusting to global changes
Read more
Zelensky needs to aspire to conclude deal, situation is tough — Trump
US President also said that some of his agreements with Zelensky have fallen apart several times before
Read more
IN BRIEF: US envoy says 'one issue' left in Ukraine talks, notes major progress
After the meeting in Moscow, contacts on settling the situation in Ukraine will take place at the working group level in Abu Dhabi, Steve Witkoff noted
Read more
EC President von der Leyen survives another no-confidence vote
A total of 165 members of the European Parliament backed the motion, while 390 voted against and 10 abstained
Read more
Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy infrastructure over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 445 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and two armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
US talks show Ukraine conflict unfolding as Moscow intended — Russian senator
This is fully recognized in the US, Konstantin Kosachev added
Read more
Russian embassy says it wasn't notified by France about tanker detention
Russian diplomats are currently finding out whether there are Russian citizens among the crew
Read more
Board of Peace, Venezuela, progress on Ukraine: Trump’s statements in Davos
The US president said the Board of Peace will operate in cooperation with the UN and many countries
Read more
US wants to eliminate restrictions on its military presence in Greenland — Bloomberg
The treaty reportedly obligates Washington to "consult with and inform" Denmark and Greenland before making "any significant changes to United States military operations or facilities in Greenland"
Read more
UAE meeting to discuss Kiev's refusal of territories for money, guarantees — newspaper
According to the newspaper, four documents will be presented at the first trilateral meeting of the negotiating teams of Russia, the US, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, which are expected to form the basis of a peace treaty
Read more
Global LNG exports hit 430 mln tons in 2025, may rise 50% in 5-10 years — Novak
According to the Russian Deputy Prime Minister, the roster of exporters continues to expand, indicating a profound structural transformation of the gas market
Read more
Trump may rush to Armageddon, ending aid to Ukraine, over EU’s trade bazooka — NYT
According to the report, "that would be a disaster for Europe"
Read more