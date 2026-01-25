INTERVIEW: Lots of unusual weapons emerge globally, senior Russian diplomat says

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Military technologies have made "an unbelievable breakthrough," and lots of unusual weapons have emerged globally, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS in an interview.

"The past few years have seen an unbelievable breakthrough in the sphere of military technology," the senior Russian diplomat said. According to him, "increasingly unusual weapons are emerging."

These include electronic warfare, directed-energy weapons, or combat lasers, as well as electromagnetic guns and railguns, among other weapons, he specified, when asked about the new weapon systems recently mentioned by US President Donald Trump.

Commenting on whether Moscow is aware of such secret "superweapons," Ryabkov surmised that these are not weapons of mass destruction anyway even as these are no longer conventional weapons either. New, unusual weapons are being developed instead, he explained.

"Speaking of acoustic weapons, they cannot be called new as we have previously heard of various variations on this theme before," Ryabkov noted.