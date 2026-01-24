Another civilian injured as Ukrainian drone attacks car in Zaporozhye Region

MELITOPOL, January 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has attacked another civilian car in the Zaporozhye Region, leaving one person injured, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.

"Another attack on a civilian car has taken place in the town of Vasilyevka. The car burned down, and the driver, a man born in 1965, was taken to the hospital," he wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, the Ukrainian army targeted two civilian cars in the Vasilyevsky District with drones. Three civilians, including a teenager, were injured.