MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Some Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian troops together with the wounded personnel in the settlement of Siminovka in the Kharkov Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

The ministry reported earlier on Friday that Russian troops had liberated five communities in the Kharkov and Zaporozhye Regions and the Donetsk People’s Republic, including the settlement of Siminovka over the week of January 17-23.

"Some abandoned Ukrainian forces laid down their arms and several militants surrendered together with wounded fighters who received medical assistance," the ministry said in a statement.

During the liberation of Siminovka, Russian troops operated by small groups, using unmanned aerial vehicles to adjust their operations and denying the Ukrainian army any maneuver, it said.

Russian FPV drone operators fought for air supremacy and managed to cut off the Ukrainian army’s logistics and destroy enemy firing positions. They delivered strikes on the Ukrainian army’s supply routes and sheltered howitzer and mortar positions. Before assault operations, Russian crews of Msta-B howitzers and Giatsint-B field guns shelled enemy strongholds, the ministry reported.