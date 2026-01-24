Russian athletes barred from marching at 2026 Winter Olympics’ opening ceremony — IOC

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Athletes representing Russia would not be allowed to participate in the classic Parade of Athletes ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy on February 6, the IOC (International Olympic Committee) press office said in a statement to TASS.

"Individual Neutral Athletes will not take part in the Athletes’ Parade, but the opportunity to experience the event will be offered in Milan as well as in the mountain clusters," according to the statement.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will be held in Italy, in the cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. The event will take place on February 6-22, 2026. Russian athletes are allowed to participate in the Olympics under a neutral status and only in individual competitions.