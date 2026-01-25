Battlegroup West destroyed 42 Ukrainian quadcopters

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost 42 heavy combat quadcopters, ten fixed-wing type drones and 44 drone control stations from operations of the Russian Battlegroup West, battlegroup spokesman Ivan Bigma said.

"Air defense crews and mobile firing teams shot down two HIMARS rocket projectiles, ten fixed-wing type drones and 42 heavy quadcopters of the adversary," Bigma said.

Furthermore, 44 Ukrainian drone control stations and 15 surface robotic systems were detected and destroyed, he added.