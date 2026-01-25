Exports of Georgian apples to Russia surge by 2.3 times in 2025

TBILISI, January 25. /TASS/. Georgia exported more than 19,500 metric tons of apples to Russia in 2025, which is approximately 2.3 times more than in 2024, according to data of the Georgian National Statistics Service analyzed by TASS.

In total, the country exported record high 19,547.3 metric tons of apples amounting to $12.9 mln last year. The previous record was set 2021. Georgia supplied 15,100 metric tons of apples to Russia at that time.

Further to Russia, Georgia also sold applies last year to Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Iraq and Turkey. Total deliveries to international markets stood at 20,616.9 metric tons worth $14 mln.