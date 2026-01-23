Italy’s top diplomat calls Zelensky out for lack of deference to EU at Davos

ROME, January 23. /TASS/. Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani believes that Vladimir Zelensky didn't show the EU proper gratitude for supporting Ukraine during his speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

"It seems to me that Europe has guaranteed Ukraine's independence and it has done everything to support it politically, financially and militarily. Therefore, I think that his speech was not generous [to Europe]," Italy’s top diplomat said on the sidelines of the Italy-Germany business forum in Rome.

Addressing the WEF on Thursday, Zelensky criticized the EU. Among other things, he said the Europeans lacked the "political will" to counter Russia.