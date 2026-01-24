Over 60% of Germans see Trump as threat, poll shows

BERLIN, January 24. /TASS/. Over 60% of Germans see US President Donald Trump as a threat to their country, an INSA poll commissioned for the Bild newspaper revealed.

As many as 61% of those surveyed believe that Trump highly likely poses a threat to Germany, and only 24% still tend to see the US president as an ally. Another 15% refused to answer the question.

A total of 52% of the poll’s participants said that the German government should take a tougher stance on relations with Trump, while 31% called for closer cooperation.

The poll, which involved over 1,000 people, was conducted on January 22-23.