Turkish intelligence chief, Hamas discuss settlement in Gaza — TV

ISTANBUL, January 25. /TASS/. Director of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) of Turkey Ibrahim Kalin discussed implementation of the second stage of the Gaza Strip ceasefire agreement with the delegation of Hamas Palestinian movement, TRT Haber television said.

The parties discussed mediation of Turkey in the settlement in Gaza, opening of the Rafar Crossing on the border between Egypt and Gaza, and issues related to the activities of the Palestinian National Committee for Administration of Gaza.

On October 9 of the last year, Israel and Hamas with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Turkey agreed on implementation of the first stage of the Gaza peace plan of US President Donald Trump. Special envoy of the US President Steve Witkoff announced earlier the start of the second phase of the peace plan for Gaza, which provides for creation of the transitional administration and launch of the process of demilitarization and restoration of the Palestinian enclave.