UAE talks on Ukraine over, no continuation expected today — TASS source

ABU DHABI, January 24. /TASS/. The Abu Dhabi talks on Ukraine are over and no continuation is expected today, a TASS source said.

"It’s over," he said, adding: "The teams are leaving."

Asked when the outcome of the talks would be announced, he said: "It’s up to the authorized officials in the capitals."

It cannot be said that the Abu Dhabi meeting ended without result, the source pointed out in response to a question. According to him, trilateral talks on Ukraine may continue in the coming days.

The Emirati capital hosted Russia-US-Ukraine talks on January 23-24. Moscow’s delegation was led by Igor Kostyukov, chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, while the Ukrainian delegation was headed by Rustem Umerov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.