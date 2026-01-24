FACTBOX: ‘Monroe Doctrine upheld in our time’ as US updates National Defense Strategy

WASHINGTON, January 24. /TASS/. The Pentagon has published its updated National Defense Strategy, outlining the priorities and new approaches to the Western hemisphere, Europe and the Asia-Pacific Region.

The document names Russia a ‘persistent threat’ to NATO countries, and says that deterrence of China is viewed as a top priority.

TASS has gathered the document’s key statements.

Russia, Ukraine and Europe

The strategy names Russia as a ‘persistent’ threat to the eastern flank of NATO.

The responsibility for resolving the conflict in Ukraine lies mostly on Europe’s shoulders.

The US armed forces will view as their priority the deterrence of China and the protection of the US territory, not Europe’s

Washington believes that Europe should concentrate its efforts an resources on its own defense.

Defense modernization and nuclear arsenal

The modernization of the US defense industry will require mobilization of effort of the entire American nation.

Washington plans an extensive modernization of its nuclear forces, because "the United States should never - will never - be left vulnerable to nuclear blackmail."

The Department of War will focus on creating and deploying systems to counter unmanned aerial vehicles and other present-day aerial threats

Western hemisphere and relations with allies

The United States will no longer cede access or influence over key terrain in the Western hemisphere, from the Arctic to South America, in order to "ensure that the Monroe Doctrine is upheld in our time."

In the past, Washington used to allow its allies to spend less on defense, but this attitude has changed. US allies in Europe, the Middle East and the Korean Peninsula should undertake the primary responsibility for their own security.

Indo-Pacific Region

The Indo-Pacific region was named among the priorities of the US national defense. The long-term US policy on China does not include attempts to change the government or other forms of conflict with it.

The US will not let Iran obtain nuclear weapons.

The Pentagon believes that North Korea is boosting its nuclear potential and sees "a clear and present danger of nuclear attack on the American Homeland."

Fighting the Islamic terrorism

The US Department of War will maintain a ‘resource-sustainable’ approach to countering Islamic terrorist groups, "focused on organizations that possess the capability and intent to strike the US Homeland.".