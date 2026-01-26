OSCE discredits itself, has no part in Ukrainian settlement — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is not involved in resolving the Ukraine conflict, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE Dmitry Polyansky said in an interview with RBC.

"Some are clearly under the illusion that the OSCE automatically has a role to play here. At this stage, it does not — such a role must be earned," the diplomat said.

Polyansky noted that "no one is really interested in the OSCE resuming any monitoring functions in Ukraine," because the organization "has discredited itself" during the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

"That is why discussions on including it as a monitoring team in the formula that is expected to emerge from agreements on the Ukrainian settlement are meaningless," the diplomat said, adding that the OSCE "must change first before anyone asks something of it.".