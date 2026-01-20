Russia to display its most sought-after drones at Abu Dhabi exhibition

ABU DHABI, January 20. /TASS/. Russia will display the world's most sought-after Russian drones, including the KUB-2-2E and Lancet-E loitering munitions, at the UMEX 2026 exhibition that will be held in Abu Dhabi from 20 to 22 January.

Russia’s arms exporter Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec State Corporation) reported that the single exposition will feature the most sought-after Russian UAVs and loitering munitions on the global market, tested in real combat conditions and proven to be effective.

The exhibits include the modernized Lancet-E reconnaissance and strike system manufactured by Zala. It includes the Z-16E reconnaissance UAV and the Izdeliye 51E and Izdeliye 52E loitering munitions with double X-shaped tails.

As Alan Lushnikov, CEO of the Kalashnikov Concern and a member of the Union of Machine Engineers of Russia, said in an interview with TASS, the arms manufacturer will present the KUB-2E and KUB-10E loitering munitions, which have been positively assessed by military personnel in the special military operation zone in Ukraine. He also noted that the Skat 350M reconnaissance drone, integrated with the KUB guided munitions, will be put on display, as well as the Karakurt and Goliath UAV systems.

The Rostec State Corporation for its part will present the newest line of the Lightning civilian multipurpose drones. A total of three devices will be on display, each designed for different missions. The Lightning 2 is designed for the delivery of small cargo and medical supplies, assessment of emergency situations, and training of operators. The P version is designed for terrain monitoring, control and surveying and boasts the highest flight speed of the entire line—up to 270 km/h. The Lightning R system is designed for multipurpose monitoring in various climatic conditions both during the day and night.

Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev noted that unmanned technologies are one of the fastest-growing segments of the arms market. According to the company's forecasts, the demand for drones will grow by 120% by 2030, and for loitering munitions by 400%.

Business Program

In addition, within the exhibition framework Rosoboronexport will hold meetings and negotiations with delegations from Middle Eastern countries, as well as other countries participating in the world’s leading forum dedicated to unmanned systems.