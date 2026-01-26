MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Kiev has lost 60% of the personnel of assault groups from the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and the Ukrainian military in the forest near Siminovka in the Kharkov region, Russian security structures told TASS.

"On the Kharkov direction, in the forest southwest of Siminovka, the Ukrainian military deployed units and conducted two counterattacks. During the repulsion of these attacks, 60% of the personnel of the assault groups were destroyed," the agency's source said.

On January 23, the Russian defense ministry reported that Battlegroup North units gained control of the settlement of Siminovka in the Kharkov Region through active offensive operations in the Kharkov direction.