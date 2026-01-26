EU diplomacy chief considers von der Leyen dictator — Politico

BRUSSELS, January 26. /TASS/. Chief of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas describes European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as a "dictator," a senior European official told Politico.

According to the official, Kallas "privately complains that she [von der Leyen] is a dictator but there’s little or nothing she can do about that."

Politico noted that while von der Leyen had tense relations with former EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, they are even worse with Kallas. The newspaper also pointed out that Kallas comes from "tiny Estonia," which makes her position even weaker than Spain’s Borrell’s.