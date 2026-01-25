Trump says trade deal with China will be ‘disaster’ for Canada

WASHINGTON, January 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has warned Canada that a trade deal with China would have catastrophic consequences.

"Canada is systematically destroying itself," he wrote on his Truth Social platform. "The China deal is a disaster for them. Will go down as one of the worst deals, of any kind, in history. All their businesses are moving to the USA. I want to see Canada survive and thrive!"

In addition, he posted a video of a speech by the CEO of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers Association who says, in particular, that trade relations with the United States are critically important.

In another Truth Social post, Trump wrote that "China is successfully and completely taking over the once Great Country of Canada." "So sad to see it happen. I only hope they leave Ice Hockey alone!" he added.

Earlier, Trump promised to impose 100% tariffs on Canada if it concludes a trade deal with China. The US president believes that Canada could become a "drop-off port for China to send goods and products into the United States."

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, whom Trump called "governor" on his Truth Social page, issued a response. In a video message posted on his X page, Carney did not directly mention the US or Trump. "With our economy under threat from abroad, Canadians have made a choice: to focus on what we can control," he noted. "We can't control what other nations do. We can be our own best customer. We’ll buy Canadian. We'll build Canadian," the prime minister emphasized.

In January, Canada and China announced a strategic economic partnership. According to The Globe and Mail, during his visit to China, the Canadian prime minister said that China is a more predictable trading partner than the US As part of the agreement, Carney permitted the import of nearly 50,000 Chinese electric vehicles into Canada at a low tariff rate. Previously, cars from China were subject to a 100% tariff in Canada, which Ottawa introduced in 2024 alongside the US under President Joe Biden. In response to Canada's concessions, China reduced tariffs on rapeseed. The Chinese Commerce Ministry reported that Beijing and Ottawa had reached a consensus on settling mutual trade claims and agreed to expand economic cooperation.