Military-technical cooperation between Russia, Venezuela continues — ambassador

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The cooperation between Moscow and Caracas in the military·technical domain remains active, with all obligations being fulfilled, Russian ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov said on the Rossiya·24 TV channel.

"Military-technical cooperation is ongoing. It has not been canceled, and we continue to meet all our commitments in full," the diplomat said.

Melik-Bagdasarov added that cooperation in the military·technical sphere is not very different from cooperation in other areas. In response to a follow-up question, the ambassador assured that the need for servicing Russian military equipment in Venezuela will continue for decades.

On January 3, US President Donald Trump announced a military operation in Caracas that resulted in the capture of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and his wife by American forces. On January 5, the couple appeared before the US Federal Court for the Southern District of New York, where they face charges of alleged involvement in drug trafficking. Both have pleaded not guilty. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as Venezuela’s interim president on January 6. Meanwhile, US President Trump said that Washington would temporarily "run" Venezuela.