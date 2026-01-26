Preventing war is of mutual interest to Russia, Europe — envoy to OSCE

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russia and Europe share a common interest in preventing a military conflict on the continent, Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s permanent representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), said in an interview with RBC.

Speaking about potential common ground between Russia and European countries, the diplomat noted that "at first glance, it may seem that it no longer exists and that all bridges have been burned."

"However, we live on the same continent and see the threat of military conflict looming over it. Common ground can emerge from a shared understanding that we all need to avoid an armed conflict. Even if we are unable to formalize this understanding for now, this task can and should bring us back to dialogue," Polyansky stressed.

He also said that Russia is concerned about "the population of European countries being brainwashed and indoctrinated with the idea that Russia allegedly threatens European peace." "Europe is becoming increasingly militarized, and we are witnessing elements of revanchism in Germany, which is deeply worrying not only for us, but for other European countries as well," he added.