Dialogue with Russia to resume after conflict in Ukraine ends — Italian Foreign Minister

ROME, January 26. /TASS/. Dialogue with Russia will be restored after the end of the conflict in Ukraine, said Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani.

"When the conflict is over, lines of communication will open up," he said.

The minister said that in any case, Russia and the EU will sit down for talks, reiterating that Europe "is not at war with Russia."

Earlier, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "neither Moscow nor Washington will ever discuss anything with the head of the EU diplomatic service," and the entire system of international relations is suffering because of the degeneration of politicians in power in Europe.

On January 23, Abu Dhabi hosted the first day of security consultations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine. The second meeting took place on January 24. The Russian negotiating group was headed by Igor Kostyukov, Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov was at the head of the Ukrainian working group. Reuters news agency quoted an American official as saying the next round of negotiations will start in Abu Dhabi on February 1.