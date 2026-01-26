FACTBOX: What is known about Nipah virus outbreak in India, risks to Russia

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russian tourists are not canceling trips to India due to the Nipah virus, the press service of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (RST) told TASS.

Earlier, several Indian newspapers reported confirmed cases of Nipah virus infection in the Indian state of West Bengal. Around 100 people who had contact with infected individuals have been placed under quarantine. TASS has compiled the latest developments surrounding the situation.

Nipah virus

- The Nipah virus is a zoonotic infection transmitted to humans from animals.

- It can cause severe encephalitis and respiratory illnesses, with mortality rates reaching up to 80% in some cases.

- Preventive measures include avoiding contact with sick animals, regularly washing hands with soap and antiseptics, washing fruits and vegetables before consumption, and avoiding water from unverified sources.

- Common symptoms include high fever, cough, and severe headache.

- Outbreaks of the Nipah virus occur periodically in parts of South and Southeast Asia and have resulted in numerous fatalities.

Virus in Russia?

- Russian tourists are not canceling trips to India amid reports of the Nipah virus, the RST press service said.

- No cases of Nipah virus infection have been recorded in Russia, according to the country’s sanitary watchdog.

- To reduce the risk of the virus being imported into Russia, a diagnostic test system has been developed.

- Russia has a sufficient supply of test systems for timely laboratory detection of the virus.

- An automated monitoring system known as Perimeter is operating at border checkpoints, enabling real-time identification of travelers showing signs of infectious diseases and preventing further spread.

Outbreak response

- Indian authorities are taking measures to contain the outbreak, according to media reports.

- Several cases of Nipah virus infection have been confirmed in West Bengal.

- About 100 people who had contact with infected individuals have been placed under quarantine.