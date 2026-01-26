Russian ambassador to Caracas predicts eventual homecoming for Venezuela's Maduro

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will one day return to the republic, Russian ambassador to Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov said.

"I am sure that the people who go to these rallies, demonstrations [in support of Maduro], believe that this is possible. It seems to me that this is possible," the diplomat said on Russian state television.

"At some point, something will happen, of course. Nothing about this is permanent, politics is dynamic, it is fluid."

Melik-Bagdasarov also posited that the Venezuelan people know that the charges against Maduro are trumped up.

"It’s obvious that President Maduro is not guilty of what he is accused of, which is why the people believe. The people believe that justice will prevail, while where it will come from: whether from a decision of American justice, or as a political decision, or a decision from above - this is only the form," he concluded.

On January 3, US President Donald Trump started a military operation in Caracas to seize Maduro and his wife. On January 5, they appeared before the Federal Court for the Southern District of New York on charges of drug trafficking and pleaded not guilty. Delcy Rodriguez, who served as executive vice president under Maduro, took over as head of state. Trump had previously said the United States would "run" Venezuela in the interim.