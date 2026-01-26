MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russian military investigators have collected evidence of widespread torture of Russian prisoners of war, including documented cases in which Ukrainian doctors deliberately maimed Russian servicemen by performing surgical procedures without anesthesia, said Sergey Mazur, an investigator for particularly important cases of the military Investigative Department of Russia’s Investigative Committee’s branch for the Southern Military District.

"Investigative bodies have collected evidence of widespread torture of Russian servicemen, including the use of electric shocks, amputations, drilling into limbs, attacks by dogs and waterboarding. Like the Nazis who conducted experiments on concentration camp prisoners, Ukrainian doctors, despite having taken the Hippocratic Oath, maimed Russian soldiers, deliberately performing surgeries and medical procedures without anesthesia," he said at the International Christmas Educational Readings.

He added that he had personally seen the bodies of Russian prisoners of war bearing signs of torture. Mazur recalled that Russian courts have so far passed guilty verdicts to over 1,000 Ukrainian servicemen on charges related to the killing of civilians in Donbass.