Iran's military is monitoring US military movements in region, taking action — MFA

TEHRAN, January 26. /TASS/. Iran's military is vigilantly observing all US military activities in the region and is actively taking steps to bolster its defenses, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei has said in response to US President Donald Trump's announcement that a substantial number of American ships would be deployed to the area.

"Deploying any vessel to the region will not diminish Iran's resolve or its commitment to defending its sovereignty," Baghaei emphasized during a weekly press briefing. "The Islamic Republic's armed forces are meticulously tracking all movements and are swiftly enhancing their defenses to safeguard national sovereignty and uphold the dignity of our country."

On January 23, Trump publicly acknowledged that the US was monitoring Iran closely and dispatched a significant naval presence to the region. He stated, "We have a big flotilla heading in that direction." Trump had previously issued warnings indicating that he was seriously contemplating the use of force against Iran.