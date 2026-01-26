MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russian authorities have compiled extensive evidence of crimes committed by Ukrainian authorities and their backers, enough to hold a tribunal against European Union officials, including EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, said Vasily Piskaryov, chairman of the State Duma (lower house of Russia’s parliament) commission looking into foreign interference in Moscow’s internal affairs.

"The competent authorities have gathered a substantial body of evidence of crimes committed by the Nazi regime in Kiev and its patrons. This is more than enough to bring genocide charges and to hold a tribunal against EU officials, including Kallas, whose Russia hate borders on fanaticism," Piskaryov was quoted as saying on the commission’s Telegram channel.

He recalled that Kallas had previously announced plans to hold a tribunal against Russian leaders, saying the EU had allocated €10 million ($12 million) to prosecute them "for their role in the conflict in Ukraine."

"At the same time, EU officials remain silent about the damage inflicted on millions of Russians through illegal sanctions and supplying Kiev with weapons, which are used against civilians, infrastructure and the economy. An honest assessment of this damage - both for Russia and for stability in Europe - would fill more than one volume," Piskaryov said.