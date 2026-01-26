MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky’s regime continues to pose the main hurdle to achieving a Ukrainian settlement, deliberately dragging out the negotiation process, the leader of the A Just Russia For Truth party, Sergey Mironov, said.

In his view, Zelensky is "desperately trying to flatter" US President Donald Trump’s peace efforts and "only pretends to be ready for peace." "At the same time, he and his regime remain the main obstacle to resolving the conflict," Mironov told TASS.

The politician noted that during the talks in Abu Dhabi, the Kiev regime continued striking Russian targets. "Amid all this, Zelensky openly says that the Banderites will not give up Donbass and hypocritically calls for compromises," Mironov added.

According to him, if power in Kiev remains in the hands of the neo-Nazis, it will "guarantee another war in the near future." "Zelensky and his European patrons are already preparing for it and trying to buy time by holding on to their last stronghold in Donbass," he said.

"Clearly, lasting peace can only be achieved by fulfilling the goals of the special military operation, which is what Russian forces are doing today. In this context, negotiations are useful for showing who truly seeks a sustainable settlement and who is merely trying to retain power and profit from the war," Mironov concluded.