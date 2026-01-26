US carrier strike group enters CENTCOM waters in Indian Ocean — TV

NEW YORK, January 26. /TASS/. The US naval strike group led by the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln has entered the area of operations of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) in the Indian Ocean, a senior American official told the Fox News TV Channel.

"The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier has entered CENTCOM waters in the Indian Ocean amid increasing threats from Iran," the senior US official said.

Washington is expanding its military presence in the region not only at sea but also in the air and on land. It has also deployed a squadron of F-15 fighter jets and C-17 military transport aircraft to the region.