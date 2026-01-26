Italy not ready to join Board of Peace — Foreign Minister

ROME, January 26. /TASS/. Italy is saying no to US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace on Gaza, Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani said on Radio1.

According to him, if the council's charter is changed, Rome will promptly consider its participation in it.

"Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that for now, Italy is joining the Board of Peace. Our constitution just doesn't allow it. Article 9 of the [charter] of the Board does not comply with article 11 of the constitution on the equality of members. If the council's charter is changed, we will return to this issue," the minister said.

On January 22, 19 countries signed the charter of the Board of Peace Council on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Trump said that other states also joined the organization. The Board of Peace was established in accordance with an agreement between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas to govern the Gaza Strip, but it is assumed that it will also deal with conflict prevention and resolution in other regions. The chairman has the right to make final decisions. The leading European countries either refused to participate or postponed their accession.