Moscow records coldest temps this winter — meteorologist

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Last night in Moscow was the coldest of the winter so far, a leading specialist at the Phobos Weather center Mikhail Leus wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Last night was Moscow's coldest night since the start of winter. The city's main weather station recorded a low of -18.5 degrees Celsius [about -1.3°F]. That's 1.1 degrees lower [a difference of about 2°F] than the previous record set on January 24," he wrote.

The meteorologist said it was even colder in Moscow's suburbs, where the air temperature dropped to -27.6°C [about -17.7°F].

Leus pointed out that the Moscow Region saw its deepest freeze on Sunday night. The lowest temperatures in the region were recorded in the town of Cherusti at -28.6°C [about -19.5°F] and the city of Lukhovitsy at -28.7°C [about -19.7°F].

"The peak of the cold in the capital region has likely passed. Tonight, warmer air will move in, bringing snow, with lows around -10 to -12°C [about 14 to 10°F]. Temperatures will then be near normal for the next three days. January will end with another, milder cold snap," the meteorologist said.