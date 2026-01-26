UAE says not to allow use of its territory for attacks on Iran

DUBAI, January 26. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates will not allow its territory and airspace to be used for military operations against Iran, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Foreign Ministry confirms the UAE's commitment to not allowing its airspace, territory or waters to be used for any hostile military action against Iran, nor will it provide any logistical support in this regard," it said.

"Strengthening dialogue, reducing escalation, observing international law and respecting the sovereignty of states constitute the optimal basis for resolving current crises."

The statement said the UAE calls for resolving differences exclusively by peaceful means.

US President Donald Trump has previously said that Washington is considering the use of force against Iran in connection with the protests in the Islamic republic. On January 23, he said the United States was monitoring Iran and sending significant forces, including ships, to the region.