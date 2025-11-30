Russia condemns Kiev’s terrorist attacks on tankers, oil facilities — diplomat

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Moscow strongly condemns the Kiev regime’s attacks on tankers in the Black Sea and the infrastructure of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) in Novorossiysk, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"We strongly condemn these terrorist attacks and the actions of all parties that facilitated them. Our friends at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry have protested against the third act of aggression against the CPC. Our Turkish partners have also expressed concern about the attacks," the statement reads.

"We would like to point out that the civilian energy infrastructure facilities that came under attack play an important role in ensuring global energy security and have never been targeted by international restrictions," Zakharova noted.