Kiev's terrorist attacks against ships, energy infrastructure in Black Sea inadmissible

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Terrorist attacks carried out by the Kiev regime against merchant ships and civilian energy infrastructure in the Black Sea are inadmissible, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement quoting Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin as saying.

Pankin participated via on-line conference in the ministerial meeting of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC). The online meeting was chaired by Bulgaria.

"The [Russian] deputy foreign minister's speech addressed negative dynamics of economic cooperation in the Black Sea region, where the main obstacle to ongoing development is still posed by the hostile policy of the European Union," according to the statement.

"Special emphasis was placed on the inadmissibility of terrorist attacks carried out by the Kiev regime against merchant ships and civilian energy infrastructure in the Black Sea," the statement said.

The statement added that "the significant constructive potential of the BSEC was highlighted, and its implementation requires consolidation of efforts based on the principles of mutual respect and equality."

"Special attention was paid to the importance of strengthening the region's role as an independent center of growth and development, including in line with the Russian initiative to build a broad integration contour of the Greater Eurasian Partnership," according to the statement.

"The next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the BSEC member countries is scheduled to be held in the first half of 2026 and will be chaired by Georgia," the statement added.