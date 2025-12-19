Putin's Results of the Year program concludes after almost 4.5 hours

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year" with Russian President Vladimir Putin has ended, lasting 4 hours and 27 minutes.

Last year, the event also lasted 4 hours and 27 minutes. The record was set in 2020, when the program lasted 4 hours and 30 minutes.

The record for the longest live broadcast as a standalone format was set in 2013 at 4 hours and 47 minutes, while the longest press conference took place in 2008 and lasted 4 hours and 40 minutes.

The combined format was used for the fourth time. It was first introduced in 2020, when the Kremlin described it as a press conference with elements of a direct line. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented two separate events from being held at the time.

The format was revived in 2023, with the Kremlin explaining that it allowed for a comprehensive review of developments across all areas. The event was titled "Results of the Year with Vladimir Putin."