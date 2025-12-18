EU leaders looking for ways to finance Ukraine, but Hungary will not support them — Orban

BUDAPEST, December 19. /TASS/. Leaders of the European Union countries continue to discuss ways of financing Ukraine during their summit in Brussels, but Hungary will not support their plans anyway, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

The Hungarian leader warned beforehand that his country will support neither expropriation of immobilized Russian assets nor a joint EU loan to Ukraine

"The negotiations are still ongoing in Brussels, but it appears that the sides have come to a conclusion that Hungary will not agree to issue the loan [to Ukraine]. There is a huge possibility that no matter what kind of aid they would want to provide to Ukraine, Hungary will stay away from it," he wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

According to Hungarian media reports from Brussels, participants of the meeting made a one-hour break on Thursday night and then resumed their discussions. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said earlier that no one will be allowed to leave the summit until a decision on financing Ukraine is made. The meeting is expected to last two days, but European Council President Antonio Costa said that it may continue until Saturday if necessary.