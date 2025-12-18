BRATISLAVA, December 18. /TASS/. Today’s EU summit has discussed the budget for 2028-2034 and is now moving to the loan for Ukraine, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

"Negotiations at the Brussels summit are in full swing. After yesterday's meeting with the Western Balkan countries, we spent a long time today discussing a relatively minor matter - the EU budget for 2028-2034," Fico said. "We have priorities in the budget, namely money for Slovak farmers and to eliminate regional disparities. In my speech, I stressed the need for compromises, otherwise we will not budge, because the old familiar problem of net donors to the EU budget and net beneficiaries, which includes Slovakia, has resurfaced.

"Now we are approaching the final stage - the resolution of the issue of a military loan for Ukraine. You know my opinion, so keep your fingers crossed that I won't be thrown out of the window for my sovereign, different position."

Fico has repeatedly said that he would refuse to vote for any support for Ukraine's military needs at the summit. Slovakia believes that money should be allocated for the reconstruction of this country, and not for prolonging the conflict, which, as he emphasizes, has no military solution.