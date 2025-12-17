Ukraine, Germany sign arms supply deals worth €1.2 bln

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Ukraine has signed a package of agreements with Germany on the supply and joint production of weapons worth a total of €1.2 billion, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denis Shmygal said.

"We signed a number of new important deals with our German partners worth more than €1.2 billion," Shmygal wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the agreements include long-term supplies of spare parts for Patriot air defense systems, the purchase of Ukrainian-made drones using allocated funds and joint production of UAVs, the manufacture of 200 Bogdan self-propelled artillery systems, and the supply of advanced radar and electronic warfare equipment.

On December 15, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that since February 2022 Germany has provided €40 billion in military assistance to Ukraine and another €36 billion in civilian aid. He added that Berlin plans to allocate more than €11 billion in military support to Kiev in 2026.