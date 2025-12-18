Fatalities from Ukrainian drone attacks reported in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don, Bataisk

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Overnight, air defenses intercepted or destroyed 47 Ukrainian drones in the skies over several Russian regions, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

Two crew were killed and three others on board a vessel sustained injuries in a drone attack in Rostov-on-Don. A drone attack on Bataisk, another city in the Rostov Region in southern Russia, left seven people injured, of whom one has died.

TASS has compiled key facts about the impact.

Scope

- Between 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (8:00 p.m. GMT) on December 17 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on December 18, alert air defense capabilities intercepted or destroyed 47 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry reported.

- According to Russia’s top brass, 31 UAVs were shot down over the Bryansk Region, five over the Black Sea, four each over Crimea and the Belgorod Region, and three over the Rostov Region.

- Overall, 77 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones were intercepted or destroyed between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT) on December 17 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on December 18, the ministry specified.

Impact

- Two crew were killed and three others on board a freight vessel sustained injuries in a drone attack on Rostov-on-Don. A fire that engulfed an area of 20 square meters has been stamped out, Governor Yusy Slyusar said.

- According to him, a residential building under construction in the southern Russian city was damaged in another drone attack.

- Later, Slyusar revealed that a drone attack on Bataisk left seven people injured, of whom three have been taken to hospital. One of those hospitalized has died.