Russian industrial producers cut prices by 0.9% in November — statistics

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. According to preliminary data, prices of Russian producers of industrial goods declined by 0.9% month on month in November 2025, the Russian Federal Statistics Service, Rosstat, reported.

In the mineral resources mining segment, prices go down by 17.1% for natural graphite, 7.7% for sea salt, 7% for dewatered, desalinated and stabilized oil, 5.5% for iron ore concentrate, and 5.4% for bentonite (bentonite clays). Prices surged by 44% for iron blast-furnace agglomerate, 32.2% for silver concentrate, and 21.8% for ore and concentrate of non-ferrous metals not categorized otherwise.

Prices in the processing sector plunged by 10.4% for summer grade diesel fuel, 9.6% for motor gasoline, 6.3% for marine fuel oil, and 5% for coke and semi-coke. The price increase was 18.9% for oil paraffin, 11.9% for individual petroleum products refining services made by subcontractors, and 10.4% for Arctic grade diesel fuel.

In the chemicals production sector, prices dipped for non-saturated monocarboxylic, cycloalkane, cycloalkene or cycloterpene acyclic polycarboxylic acids and derivatives of these compounds by 26.1%, for ethylene by 21.4%, for perfumes and toilet water by 18.7%, for butadiene by 16.9%), and for disinfectants by 10.7%. The price hike was 17.9% for individual primary plastics production services performed by subcontractors and 16.2% for toluene.

The price drop in production of miscellaneous non-metal minerals was 6.3% for artificial corundum, 5.4% for partitioning silicate blocks, 5.3% for safe glass, and 5.1% for cut, worked and dressed stone. The rise in prices was 30.8% for prefab reinforced concrete steel structures, and 5.3% for power transmission and communication poles, braces and elements of the contact network of electrified railways and lighting networks.