Russian tourist trips abroad increase by 14% yoy in 2025 — RUTI

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The number of Russian tourist trips abroad in 2025 increased by 14% year-on-year, Dmitry Gorin, Vice President of the Russian Union of Travel Industry, announced at a press conference.

According to him, at least 8 million tourists took advantage of package tours, and a total of 14 million people traveled abroad for tourism purposes.

"We were pleased with the growth dynamics of outbound tourism this year. It's even outpacing domestic tourism in terms of growth, although, of course, in absolute terms, domestic tourism is three times larger than outbound tourism. Growth was 14% this year, and at least 8 million of our tourists used package tours alone, approximately as early as December, and a total of 14 million people will travel abroad for tourism purposes," he said.

Turkey ranks first in terms of demand among Russian tourists this year, by the end of the year the number of Russian tourists will reach 7 million people.

Next in line are Egypt (+36%), Thailand (+10%, up to 2 million people), Vietnam (an increase of 2.7 times), and China (+26%).

The average price for an international vacation grew by 7% this year, the expert said.

"What's pleasing to both tourists and travel companies is that the booking depth has increased by 13% and is now four weeks. But in reality, many destinations are already being booked for the next summer season, and the depth is reaching three to six months. Leading the way are distant countries like the Maldives, Cuba, and Sri Lanka. And, of course, Japan has pleased us. Even without direct air travel, it will accommodate 200,000 of our tourists," the RUTI vice president concluded.