US imposing its ideas on Venezuela same as 100 years ago — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. By reviving the principles of the Monroe Doctrine, Washington is once again trying to impose its ideas on Caracas, just as it did a century ago, Venezuela's Ambassador to Russia Jesus Rafael Salazar Velasquez said during a wreath-laying ceremony at a monument to Venezuela's national hero, Simon Bolivar, held to mark the 195th anniversary of Bolivar's death.

Formulated in 1823 by US President James Monroe, the doctrine has often been used to justify US leadership in the region, interference by certain nations in the internal affairs of others, and expansionism.

"Today, when Our America is facing a terrible, warmongering aggression by US imperialism, which is attempting to once again revive the Monroe Doctrine, it is absolutely essential – more than ever – to defend our Bolivarian ideas of equality, social justice, and the unity of America in opposition to the ideas of the Monroe Doctrine. <...> The blockade of Venezuela in the Caribbean Sea began in the 20th century, and 100 years later foreign states are once again trying to impose their ideas on our country," the ambassador said.

Director of the Latin American Department at Russia's Foreign Ministry, Alexander Shchetinin, noted in turn that the principle of "America for Americans" has once again become the doctrinal foundation of one of Venezuela's regional neighbors. "In the Western Hemisphere, the term 'Americas' in the plural has long been a political reality – almost like 'Sixth Avenue' in New York, which encompasses both the North American and Latin American parts of the continent. That means that, when applied to its southern part, the well-known doctrine can be interpreted as 'Latin America for Latin Americans.' <...> Every nation must choose its own leaders, and other states must respect that choice."

The diplomats' opening remarks were preceded by the national anthems of Russia and Venezuela, and followed by the formal laying of flowers at the Bolivar monument, including a large wreath in the colors of the Venezuelan flag. Those attending included officials from the Russian Foreign Ministry, members of Venezuela's diplomatic community, and the ambassadors of Lebanon, Algeria, Nicaragua, and Colombia accredited to Moscow, as well as Venezuelan youth studying in Russia.

Venezuela's national hero Simon Bolivar (1783-1830) was the most influential political figure and military leader of the South American War of Independence in the 19th century. Under his leadership, Venezuela and New Granada, which included the modern states of Colombia, Panama, and Ecuador, were liberated from Spanish colonial rule. In 1819, he was elected president of Gran Colombia, formed on the territory of these countries. Bolivar also liberated Peru and headed Bolivia, which was formed on part of its territory and named in his honor.